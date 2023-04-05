Russia Probes Stand-Up Comedians for Mocking Pro-War Blogger’s Assassination

Russian law enforcement authorities on Wednesday said they will probe a stand-up skit by two popular Russian comedians that mocked a recent bombing attack that killed a prominent pro-war blogger.

Stand-up comedian Garik Oganesyan was gifted a statuette onstage by fellow comic Sasha Kapadya during a performance in Berlin.

It appeared to reference the figurine gifted to pro-war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky at an event on Sunday that contained an explosive device that killed him and injured about 40 others.

“Is this really a statuette? Thank you very much…may it just stand right here,” Oganesyan can be seen saying in a video of the skit, eliciting laughs from the audience.