Russian Film Distributor Develops Homegrown Alternative to IMAX

A major Russian film distributor said it had developed an alternative to the high-resolution, large-format cinematic experience IMAX, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday.

The IMAX Corporation, a Canadian company that produces entertainment technology, left Russia in June as part of the backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by Western firms. The company has since banned screenings of its films in Russia.

Central Partnership, Russia’s leading film producer and distributor, which is part of the Gazprom-Media holding company, is now seeking to patent its own IMAX alternative called “Cosmax,” according to CEO Vadim Vereshchagin.

“We’re pushing for serious competition with IMAX,” Vereshchagin told Vedomosti. “Though under the current circumstances, it would be correct to say ‘alternative to IMAX’.”

Cosmax provides “the clearest and richest image with deep and detailed sound,” Vereshchagin said, and apparently cost under 5 million rubles ($65,000) to develop.