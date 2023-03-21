Russia Reports Record Gas Supplies to China via Siberian Pipeline

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it had reached a record level of daily gas volume supplied to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline on Tuesday.

The announcement came as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the second day of a state visit with the leaders expected to sign agreements in areas including economic integration.

"On March 20, China's request for Russian gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline significantly exceeded the existing daily contractual obligations," the company said in a statement.

"Gazprom delivered the requested volumes and set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China," the company said in a statement, ahead of formal talks between Xi and Vladimir Putin.

The company declined to comment to AFP on the volumes, describing the figures as commercially sensitive data.