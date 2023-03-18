Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Visits Crimea on Annexation Anniversary: State TV

By AFP
Sevastopol port city Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev (L), President Vladimir Putin (C), Father Tikhon Shevkunov (R). Sevastopol governor's press service/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea on the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation from Ukraine, Russian state TV reported.

On the surprise visit to the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol, Putin visited an arts school accompanied by local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to images broadcast on TV.

"Our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin knows how to surprise. In a good way," Razvozhayev said on messaging app Telegram.

He said Putin had been expected to take part in the opening of a children's art school by video link.

"But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Behind the wheel. Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol," the Moscow-appointed official said.

