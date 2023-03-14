'Incident' Involving U.S.-Made Drone Over Black Sea: Military Sources

A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea before colliding with it and causing the drone to crash, the U.S. military has announced.

U.S. European Command said two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper over international waters and one clipped its propeller.

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," it said.

NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.

A Western military source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that diplomatic channels between Russia and the United States would be activated.

"To my mind, diplomatic channels will mitigate this," the source said.