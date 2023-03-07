Kyiv Says Identified Alleged Ukrainian POW in Viral Video of Killing

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had identified a soldier filmed being shot dead in a video that circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage and spurring officials to demand a probe.

The footage shows what appears to be a captured Ukrainian fighter standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot after saying "Glory to Ukraine."

"According to preliminary data, the deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade — Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura," the Ukrainian military said on Telegram.

The soldier had been missing since Feb. 3 amid fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the statement said.