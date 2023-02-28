Checkmate Europe: Russia To Join Asia’s Federation

Russia's governing body for chess said Tuesday it had been admitted into the game's Asian federation and will leave Europe as Russian players face restrictions over Moscow's assault in Ukraine.

The shift, finalized by a vote at the Asian Chess Summit in Abu Dhabi earlier Tuesday, comes as other Russian sports federations, including football, are considering a similar switch.

The head of the Chess Federation of Russia hailed the move as a "historic event."

"For the first time, a chess federation, one of the strongest in the world, has moved from one continent to another," the chess federation's president Andrei Filatov was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, 29 delegates at the summit voted in favour of Russia joining Asia's federation, with one against and six abstaining.

The switch will take place on May 1.

The Russian-led world governing body of chess, FIDE, suspended Russian teams from chess tournaments in March last year, shortly after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

But the governing body, headed by Arkady Dvorkovich, a former Russian deputy prime minister, allowed individual players to compete under the FIDE flag.