Russia Says Ukraine Preparing ‘Armed Provocation’ in Breakaway Transnistria

Ukraine is preparing an "armed provocation" against the breakaway region of Transnistria in neighboring Moldova and plans to "stage" an attack by Russian troops from the territory of the unrecognized republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"As a pretext for the invasion, the staging of a supposed attack by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria is planned. For this purpose, the Ukrainian saboteurs participating in the staged invasion will be disguised in the uniforms of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry warned that it was "closely monitoring the situation" on the border between Ukraine and Transnistria — where some 1,500 Russian troops have been stationed since 1990 — and was "ready to respond to any changes in the situation."

In late December, the head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexandru Mustiata, said that Russia was planning to invade the country to annex Transnistria. He called the risk of Russia attempting a ground offensive in Moldova "real and very high."

"The question is not whether Russia will launch a new offensive on the territory of the republic, but when it will happen: at the beginning of the year, in January, February or later, in March, April," Mustyatea said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alerted Moldova’s pro-European government of a planned Russian coup in Moldova.

Subsequently, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country’s intelligence services had detected preparations to "change the constitutional order" of the country by seizing administrative buildings and taking hostages.