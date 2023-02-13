Moldovan President Accuses Russia of Plotting Her Overthrow

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow the country's pro-European leadership with the help of saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters.

Moscow's alleged plan would involve "saboteurs with military background, camouflaged in civilian clothes, to undertake violent actions, attacks on state institutions and taking hostages," Sandu told journalists.

Under the guise of "protests by the so-called opposition," the saboteurs would aim to "overthrow the constitutional order and replace the legitimate power of Chisinau with an illegitimate one," she added without taking questions.

Sandu's statement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last week told a European Union summit that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."

Moldova, a country of 2.6 million people neighboring Romania and Ukraine, received EU candidate status in the summer of 2022, but over the past year has been faced with numerous anti-government protests organized by an oligarch with close links to Moscow named Ilan Shor.