Russia to 'Nationalize' Ukraine Assets in Annexed Crimea

Russia on Friday said it will nationalize "foreign" assets in annexed Crimea — including those with Ukraine-linked ownership — and funnel some of the funds to support people fighting in Ukraine.

"Deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea adopted a resolution on the nationalization of property of foreign citizens and states that commit hostile actions against Russia," their chairman Vladimir Konstantinov said on social media.

The regional parliament, created by Moscow after the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, said the bill targeted the property of Ukrainian individuals and businesses and was approved unanimously.