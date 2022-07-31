Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

6 Wounded in Drone Attack on Russian Fleet – Governor

By AFP
Updated:
"This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil the Day of the Russian Fleet" being celebrated on Sunday, the Russian-annexed Sevastopol city's mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said. t.me/razvozhaev

A drone attack on the Russian fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Sunday wounded six people, the Russian-annexed city's mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil the Day of the Russian Fleet" being celebrated on Sunday, he said on Telegram, adding that six people, including employees of the army staff, had been wounded.

All festivities had been "canceled for security reasons," he said, asking residents of the city to remain indoors "if possible."

Huge celebrations are due to take place in Russia, including a naval parade in St. Petersburg that will be attended by President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian forces have in recent weeks retaken territory seized by Russian forces since their Feb. 24 invasion.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian strikes partially destroyed a major bridge in the city of Kherson, occupied by Russian forces.

Read more about: Crimea , Ukraine war

Read more

Wartime getaway

Fighter Jets and Warships: Russians Get a Taste of Crimea Summer Vacation

Russian warships were visible in the distance as beachgoers cooled off in the sea.
'legal targets'

Ukraine Says Hit Black Sea Gas Platform Used by Russia Troops

The attack was the first strike against offshore energy infrastructure in the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.
black sea warfare

Ukraine Strikes Offshore Gas Drilling Rig – Crimean Official

Some of the drilling platform's workers have reportedly been wounded, while others are missing.
Spoiled Season

Crimea Tourism Industry Hit by Ukraine War Disruption

Russian tourists are canceling holiday bookings because of travel difficulties and safety concerns.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.