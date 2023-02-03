EU, Ukraine Back Prosecutor to Probe Russian Aggression

The European Union and Kyiv on Friday backed plans to set up an international prosecution office in The Hague to help investigate Russia for the "crime of aggression" in Ukraine.

The move — announced in a joint statement at an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv — is seen as an interim step before the creation of a special tribunal capable of prosecuting the Russian leadership.

"We support the development of an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine (ICPA) in The Hague with the objective to coordinate investigation of the crime of aggression against Ukraine, preserve and store evidence for future trials," the statement said.

Kyiv is pressing for a special tribunal to be set up to prosecute Moscow for the crime of aggression because it sees this as a way to achieve faster justice and more easily target the Kremlin's top officials.