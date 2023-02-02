Russia 'Acquiring Features of Dictatorship' After Ukraine Invasion – Study

Democratic standards worldwide improved slightly in 2022 after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, but plummeted further in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said on Thursday.

Overall, less than half — 45.3% — of the world's population is living in a democracy, the London-based analysis group said.

"More than a third of the world's population — 36.9% — live under authoritarian rule, a large share of which are in China and Russia," the EIU said, as it published its annual Democracy Index.

A little under 8% live in a "full democracy" in a group of more than 20 countries such as Canada, Sweden and Uruguay.

"Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia's score showed the most dramatic drop of any country in the world," the analysis group said.

Russian authorities have been waging an unprecedented media and opposition crackdown since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

"Russia has been on a trajectory away from democracy for a long time and is now acquiring many of the features of a dictatorship," the EIU said.