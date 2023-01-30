Russia Claims Advancing Near Vuhledar

A Moscow proxy official said Monday that Russian forces were advancing near Vuhledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, which is the epicenter of fighting in Ukraine, but Kyiv denied the claim.

"Our units continue advancing in the direction of Vuhledar," said Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the Donetsk region.

"Now we can say that units have established positions in the eastern part of Vuhledar, and work is also being carried out in the vicinity," he said on Russian television.

But a Ukrainian military spokesman in charge of the area said that Russia's attempted attacks were not successful.

"According to our information, the enemy was hit by fire from firearms and artillery. The enemy had no success and retreated," Yevgen Yerin told AFP.

"We did not lose our positions," he added.

According to Pushilin, Ukraine's forces "had time to gain a foothold" in Vuhledar which has a "large number of industrial facilities and high-rise buildings" that facilitate defensive operations.

Kyiv said last week that "fierce" fighting was underway for control of Vuhledar, a town that had a population of around 15,000 before the war.