Kremlin Denies Putin Threatened Ex-British PM Johnson With Missile Attack

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a lethal missile attack days before the Russian leader ordered his troops into Ukraine.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute,' or something like that," Johnson quoted Putin as saying.

The alleged threat came in a phone call on Feb. 2, three weeks prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a new BBC documentary on Putin’s interactions with world leaders to be broadcast Monday.

Johnson described Putin’s tone as “relaxed” with an “air of detachment.”

“[H]e was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate” not to attack pro-Western Ukraine, the former prime minister told the BBC.

The Kremlin on Monday denied Johnson’s claims as “not true, or more aptly a lie.”