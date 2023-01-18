Moscow Compares West's Russia Policy to Hitler's 'Final Solution'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday likened Western policies on Russia to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's planned "Final Solution" for Europe's Jews.

Moscow's top diplomat — whose comments on Hitler and Jews led to President Vladimir Putin issuing a rare apology on his behalf last year — made the comparison at his annual press conference.

"Just as Napoleon mobilized practically all of Europe against the Russian Empire, just as Hitler mobilized and captured... the majority of European countries and sent them against the Soviet Union, now the United States has organized a coalition," Lavrov said.

Western countries, he said, are "by proxy through Ukraine waging war against our country."

"The task is the same: the final solution of the 'Russian question.' Just as Hitler wanted to finally solve the Jewish question."

It is not the first time Lavrov has invoked Hitler and the Jews in his outspoken anti-Western remarks, with the 72-year-old facing anti-Semitism accusations before.