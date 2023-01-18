Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Compares West's Russia Policy to Hitler's 'Final Solution'

By AFP
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday likened Western policies on Russia to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's planned "Final Solution" for Europe's Jews.

Moscow's top diplomat — whose comments on Hitler and Jews led to President Vladimir Putin issuing a rare apology on his behalf last year — made the comparison at his annual press conference. 

"Just as Napoleon mobilized practically all of Europe against the Russian Empire, just as Hitler mobilized and captured... the majority of European countries and sent them against the Soviet Union, now the United States has organized a coalition," Lavrov said. 

Western countries, he said, are "by proxy through Ukraine waging war against our country."

"The task is the same: the final solution of the 'Russian question.' Just as Hitler wanted to finally solve the Jewish question."

It is not the first time Lavrov has invoked Hitler and the Jews in his outspoken anti-Western remarks, with the 72-year-old facing anti-Semitism accusations before.

In May last year, Putin apologized to Israel after Lavrov claimed Hitler had "Jewish blood." 

Lavrov also said Wednesday that Russia had not seen any "serious proposals" from the West on solving the Ukraine conflict. 

"We are ready to respond to any serious proposals," he said. "But we haven't seen any yet."

He defended the Kremlin's aims in its 11-month offensive in Ukraine.

"They are not made up, not just taken from thin air, but goals determined by the fundamental, legitimate security interests of the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin's critics have said its military aims in Ukraine are unclear and have changed since Moscow failed to take Kyiv at the start of its offensive. 

Read more about: Lavrov , Ukraine war , WW2

Read more

backlash continues

Pope's Remarks on Russian Ethnic Minorities 'Un-Christian' – Lavrov

Moscow on Thursday described as "un-Christian" recent comments by Pope Francis that Russian ethnic minorities were among the "cruelest" actors in Moscow's...
'unrealistic' conditions

Russia Rejects Ukraine’s Negotiating Terms

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Ukraine has put forward “unrealistic and inadequate” terms for future peace talks...
rare contact

​​Blinken Holds ‘Frank’ Discussion With Russian FM on Prisoners, Ukraine

It was U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first conversation with his Russian counterpart since the Ukraine war.
shifting objectives

Russia’s Goals in Ukraine No Longer Solely Focused on the East – Lavrov

“If Western countries supply long-range weapons to Ukraine, [these goals] will move even further.”