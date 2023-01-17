Kremlin: Russian Firms Can Ignore 'Unfriendly' Foreign Shareholders

The Kremlin has given major Russian companies permission to disregard the votes of shareholders from so-called "unfriendly" countries this year as a means of combatting the effectiveness of Western sanctions.

The decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, stipulates that the regulations apply to big firms in the energy, engineering, and trade sectors with owners under international sanctions or even those with minority foreign shareholders, providing company turnover was over 100 billion rubles (about $1.5 billion) in the previous financial year.

The step comes as part of a series of measures taken by the Kremlin to mitigate problems linked to strict Western sanctions on Russia imposed after the launch of Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.