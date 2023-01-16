Russian McDonald's Spinoff Sets Sights on Kazakhstan Market

The owner of the rebranded Russian McDonald’s is seeking to expand into Kazakhstan, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday.

The U.S. fast food giant sold its Russian business to a local licensee in May 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The rebranded McDonald’s, Vkusno i Tochka (“Tasty — and that’s it”), opened in July.

Vkusno i Tochka has applied for trademark registration in Kazakhstan after McDonald’s pulled out of Russia’s Central Asian neighbor this month, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Kazakhstan Justice Ministry.