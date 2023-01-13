Russia Ends Mobilization Deferment For Fathers With 3 Children – Lawmaker

Russia’s military has canceled the right to mobilization deferment for fathers of three children, a Russian lawmaker said, amid ongoing speculation that Moscow could launch a second round of mobilization for the war in Ukraine.

In October, the Defense Ministry granted men with three or more children under the age of 16 the right to deferment from Russia's "partial" mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces canceled this deferment at the end of December, State Duma deputy Nina Ostanina wrote on her Telegram channel Thursday evening, citing presidential Human Rights Council member Irina Kirkora.

“The fact that partial mobilization has been completed means that fathers with three children will not be called up. It seems that the document was issued because it is very difficult to return those already in the [military operation] zone,” Ostanina wrote.