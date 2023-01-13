Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Ends Mobilization Deferment For Fathers With 3 Children – Lawmaker

Updated:
A mobilized Russian man poses for a photograph with family during a seeing-off ceremony for mobilized servicemen. Maxim Slutsky / TASS

Russia’s military has canceled the right to mobilization deferment for fathers of three children, a Russian lawmaker said, amid ongoing speculation that Moscow could launch a second round of mobilization for the war in Ukraine.

In October, the Defense Ministry granted men with three or more children under the age of 16 the right to deferment from Russia's "partial" mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces canceled this deferment at the end of December, State Duma deputy Nina Ostanina wrote on her Telegram channel Thursday evening, citing presidential Human Rights Council member Irina Kirkora.

“The fact that partial mobilization has been completed means that fathers with three children will not be called up. It seems that the document was issued because it is very difficult to return those already in the [military operation] zone,” Ostanina wrote.

The Defense Ministry told the Daily Storm news outlet Friday that fathers with four children are still entitled to deferment, adding: “The issue is still under consideration for fathers with three [children].” 

The military commissar of Russia’s Zabaikalsky region Yuri Shuvalov also told the local Chita.ru news website on Friday that the deferment for fathers with many children had been canceled in December.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Ostorozhno Media Telegram channel Friday that the Kremlin “is not aware” of the exemption’s cancellation.

The Defense Ministry said last October that it had met the goal of mobilizing 300,000 reservists set by President Vladimir Putin during the five-week “partial” mobilization.

The “partial” mobilization was fraught with logistical problems and sparked a mass exodus of thousands of Russians hoping to evade deployment.

Ukrainian military intelligence claimed last week that Moscow was planning to mobilize as many as 500,000 conscripts in a second mobilization campaign, which Russia has denied.

