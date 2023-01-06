Ukraine Dismisses Putin's Christmas Ceasefire as 'Hypocrisy'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to run during Orthodox Christmas, a move quickly dismissed by war-battered Kyiv and its allies.

Putin's directive to his troops was announced days after Moscow suffered its deadliest reported loss of the invasion, and as Ukraine's supporters pledged to send armored vehicles and a second Patriot air defense battery to aid Kyiv.

Both nations celebrate Orthodox Christmas and the Russian leader's order came following ceasefire calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch Putin supporter.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the defense minister of the Russian Federation to introduce... a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," said a Kremlin statement.

It will run from midday Friday (09:00 GMT), until the end of Saturday (21:00 GMT), the Kremlin said.

Kyiv quickly denounced the move.

Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. "Keep hypocrisy to yourself."

U.S. President Joe Biden was equally dismissive of Putin's announcement.

"He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches" on Dec. 25 and on New Year's Day, he said. "I think he's trying to find some oxygen."

And British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter: "A 36-hour pause of Russian attacks will do nothing to advance the prospects for peace."