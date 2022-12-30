Putin Expects Trade With China to Reach $200Bln ‘Ahead of Schedule’

Russian-Chinese trade turnover will reach $200 billion “ahead of schedule,” President Vladimir Putin said during a videoconference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday as Moscow’s isolation from the West over its invasion of Ukraine continues to grow.

“Despite the unfavorable external environment, illegitimate restrictions, and direct blackmail by some Western countries, Russia and China have managed to ensure record-high growth rates of mutual trade turnover,” Putin said.

With bilateral trade expected to grow by 25% by the end of 2022, Putin noted:

“At this rate, we’ll be able to reach the $200 billion target we’ve set for ourselves for 2024 ahead of schedule.”

Days ahead of invading Ukraine, Putin announced plans to grow bilateral trade with China to $250 billion by 2024.

During Friday’s discussion, Putin told Xi that Moscow wanted to ramp up military cooperation with Beijing and invited him to make a state visit to Russia in the spring of 2023.