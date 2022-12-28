Former Russian Senator Given Life Sentence for Murder Alongside Father

A Moscow court sentenced former Russian senator Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul Arashukov to life in prison for ordering the contract killing of two men in the North Caucasus republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia over a decade ago, court authorities said Tuesday.

The verdict came nearly four years after the politician’s dramatic arrest in the Russian senate chambers on Jan. 30, 2019. His father Raul Arashukov, a former high-ranking Gazprom official, was simultaneously detained along with four other suspects on similar charges.

Investigators said that Rauf Arashukov, 36, and Raul Arashukov, 62, were part of an organized crime network that had been active in Russia’s republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia for 17 years.

In September, a jury found the Arashukovs guilty of organizing the 2010 murders of a popular youth activist and a regional politician who had been tipped to be Karachayevo-Cherkessia’s next prime minister.

Circassian activist Aslan Zhukov was shot dead in the regional capital of Cherkessk in March 2010, while Circassian politician Fral Shebzukhov was beaten to death two months later.

Both father and son pleaded not guilty to the charges.