Organized Tourism to Russia Drops by 90% in 2022 – Kommersant

The number of foreigners visiting Russia as part of an organized tour plummeted by more than 90% during 2022 as the country’s international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine kept most travelers away, the Kommersant business daily reported on Tuesday.

Official figures place the year-on-year drop in Russia's inbound tourist numbers as a whole at just 40%, from almost 290,000 last year to 190,000 in 2022, Kommersant said.



In 2019, some 5.1 million tourists visited Russia, of which as many as 400,000 came as part of an organized tour.

Sergei Romashkin, the head of Russian tour operator Delfin, which estimated the 90% drop in organized tour arrivals, said that the industry is hampered by Russia’s negative image, the ban on the use of Visa and Mastercard in the country, as well as Russia’s own restrictive visa regime.