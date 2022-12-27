Armenian Leader Questions Russian Peacekeeping Role in Karabakh

The prime minister of Armenia on Tuesday questioned the role of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh as he discussed a blockade of the breakaway region with President Vladimir Putin.

Since mid-December Azerbaijani activists have been blocking the Lachin corridor, the only road between Armenia and Karabakh, to protest what they claim is illegal mining. As a result of the blockade, the mountainous region of some 120,000 people is running short of food, medicines, and fuel.

Baku claims the protests are spontaneous but Yerevan accuses Azerbaijan of orchestrating the demonstrations in order to push Armenians to abandon the disputed territory.

Meeting Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in St. Petersburg, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he wanted to discuss the "crisis" and its possible solutions.

Pashinyan said that despite it being Moscow's responsibility, "the Lachin corridor is not under the control of Russian peacekeepers."