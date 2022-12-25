Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Says West Aiming to ‘Tear Apart’ Russia

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia, in extracts from an interview to be aired on national television later Sunday. 

"At the core of it all is the policy of our geopolitical opponents aiming to tear apart Russia, historical Russia," Putin said.

"They have always tried to 'divide and conquer'... Our goal is something else -- to unite the Russian people," he said.

Putin has used the concept of "historical Russia" to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people -- undermining Kyiv's sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.

"We are acting in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, of our people," Putin said. 

The president repeated claims that Moscow was "ready to negotiate with all participants in this process (to find) an acceptable solution" to the conflict. 

In his first trip outside Ukraine since the offensive began in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from US President Joe Biden, including the Pentagon's most advanced air defense system.

"Of course, we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery promised to Zelensky.

Read more about: Putin

Read more

from the sidelines

Russia’s Security Guarantees for Armenia Don’t Extend to Karabakh, Putin Says

Putin called the 10-day eruption of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan a “tragedy” whose end is “still a long way off.” 
birthday message

Pussy Riot Flies LGBT Flags From Gov’t Buildings to Mark Putin’s Birthday

The group demanded the legalization of same-sex “partnerships” and an end to discrimination against LGBT Russians.
swift comeback

Kremlin Says Navalny Charges Against Putin 'Unacceptable'

Putin's spokesman also claimed that the CIA was "currently working" with Navalny.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Putin’s UN Speech Masks Decline in Confident Rhetoric

While presenting Russia as a world leader, Putin was actually rehearsing the defense of a nation in decline.