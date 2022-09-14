Putin Rejected Early Ukraine Peace Deal to Pursue 'Expanded' Annexation Goals – Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin had rejected a potential deal with Ukraine offered by his key envoy in the early days of the invasion as he “expanded” his goals to include annexing more territory, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing three unnamed sources close to Russia's leadership.

Kremlin deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak, Putin’s chief envoy on Ukraine, was said to have secured a deal guaranteeing that Ukraine would not join NATO — a key Russian demand prior to its full-scale invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

According to Reuters, Putin made clear that Kozak’s deal with an unspecified number of Ukrainian concessions did not go far enough.

Putin reportedly “expanded his objectives to include annexing swathes of Ukrainian territory,” Reuters reported.

“Everything was canceled. Putin simply changed the plan as he went along,” one of Reuters’ sources was quoted as saying.

The timing of negotiations was disputed by the people interviewed by Reuters, with two sources saying the push to finalize the deal occurred “within days” of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.