Moscow Warns of Ban on Oil Sales to Countries Joining Price Cap

A senior Russian official warned Friday that Moscow would ban oil sales to countries that join a Western price cap on the country’s crude.

President Vladimir Putin said he plans to lay out next week the Kremlin’s response to the $60 per barrel price cap imposed this month by the European Union, G7 countries and Australia as part of the Western response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“A ban on the supply of oil and petroleum products to those countries and those entities that will demand compliance with the EU’s price cap in contracts is part of the decree,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state television.

Russia may have to cut oil production by 5-7%, he added, saying the cuts could amount to 500,000-700,000 barrels per day.