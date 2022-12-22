U.S. Says North Korea Has Sold Arms to Russia's Wagner Group

North Korea has delivered arms to Russia's Wagner mercenary group, the White House said on Thursday, calling Wagner a "rival" to other ministries in Moscow for power in the Kremlin.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the U.S. would impose additional sanctions on the Wagner group following North Korea's sale of rockets and missiles to the group last month, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

"Wagner is searching around the world for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine," Kirby told reporters.

"We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment," he added.

Kirby said the Wagner group, which is independent of the Russian defense establishment and is leading a bloody siege of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, is spending more than $100 million each month on its Ukraine operations.

"Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries," Kirby said.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the U.K. concurred with the American assessment that North Korea delivered arms to Russia for the Wagner group in violation of UN resolutions.

"The fact that President Putin is turning to North Korea for help is a sign of Russia’s desperation and isolation," Cleverly said.

"We will work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine."