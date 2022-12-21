Putin: Russia Will Improve Nuclear Combat Readiness

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces against the backdrop of Moscow's offensive in Western-backed Ukraine.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build upon," Putin said during a televised meeting with Russia's military top brass.

He added that Russia would also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad."

The Russian leader highlighted the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which Russian troops will be able to use from January.

"In early January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said.