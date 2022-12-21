Support The Moscow Times!
Putin: Russia Will Improve Nuclear Combat Readiness

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces against the backdrop of Moscow's offensive in Western-backed Ukraine. 

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build upon," Putin said during a televised meeting with Russia's military top brass.

He added that Russia would also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad." 

The Russian leader highlighted the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which Russian troops will be able to use from January. 

"In early January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said.

Nearly 10 months into the fighting, Russia has faced a series of humiliating setbacks on the ground in Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that Russian servicemen in Ukraine were fighting "the combined forces of the West." 

Shoigu also said that Moscow planned to use two Ukrainian port cities on the Sea of Azov that its troops seized during the offensive. 

"The ports in Berdyansk and Mariupol are fully functioning. We plan to deploy bases for support vessels, emergency rescue services, and naval ship repair units," Shoigu added. 

