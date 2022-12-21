Medvedev Discusses Strategic Partnership, Ukraine War With China's Xi

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday in an unannounced visit to Beijing, where he passed on President Vladimir Putin’s message hailing “unprecedented” cooperation.

“The talks were quite useful,” Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in a video posted on his Telegram messaging app channel.

Medvedev said he discussed Moscow and Beijing’s economic and manufacturing strategic partnership, Russia’s war in Ukraine and cooperation between Russia’s and China’s ruling parties with the Chinese leader.

In the video he published, Medvedev can be seen flanked by senior United Russia party leaders seated opposite Xi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and two other officials.