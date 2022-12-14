Ukraine Searches Orthodox Sites for Russia Links

Ukraine's SBU security service said Wednesday it carried out "counter-intelligence" measures in churches and monasteries across the country in its most recent descent on religious sites of the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"The measures were carried out...within the framework of the Security Service of Ukraine's systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in our country," the SBU said in a statement.

The SBU listed over a dozen religious sites in several Ukrainian regions, including the western Lviv region, the Kherson region in the south and the Zhytomyr region in the northwest.

The measures aim to "prevent the use of religious communities as a center of the 'Russian world' and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts," the SBU added.