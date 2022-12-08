Russia Frees U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner in Prisoner Swap

Russia and the United States have exchanged the U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. and Russian officials said Thursday.

The WNBA star, who was serving a nine-year-prison sentence in a Russian jail on drug charges, was released on Thursday in a one-for-one swap for Bout, an arms dealer who has been in a U.S. prison for the past 12 years.

The exchange was approved by U.S. President Joe Biden last week and took place early on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates, CBS news reported.

Biden spoke with Griner on Thursday morning as the 32-year-old began her journey to the United States.

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden later tweeted alongside photos of himself in the Oval Office with Griner’s wife Cherelle.

Saying that Griner would need time to recover from the "needless trauma" of her imprisonment in Russia, Biden nevertheless remarked that she was "in good spirits."

"She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover and heal from her time being wrongfully detained," he added.