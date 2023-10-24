U.S. Offered Russia ‘Serious Proposal’ to Release Jailed American Paul Whelan – CNN

The United States has made a “serious proposal” to Moscow for the release of ex-Marine Paul Whelan as his imprisonment in a Russian nears five years, CNN reported Tuesday.

Whelan was accused of spying after agents from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained him in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28, 2018.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in 2020, and the U.S. has designated him “wrongfully detained.”

“We offered Russia a serious proposal for Paul’s release and will not stop working on his case until he is reunited with his family,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told CNN, but did not go into further detail.