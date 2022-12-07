Putin Denies Kremlin Plans Nuclear First Strike in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the threat of nuclear conflict in Ukraine was still on the rise, but stressed that Moscow had no intention of launching a pre-emptive strike amid concerns that nuclear arms could be used in Ukraine.

“Such a threat is growing, needless to say,” the Russian leader said during a televised meeting of the Kremlin's Human Rights Council, adding that Moscow would not be the first to use nuclear weapons “under any circumstances.”

“We are not crazy, we know what nuclear weapons are … We are not going to brandish them like a razor, running around the world, but, of course, we’re aware of the fact that we have them,” he said.

Russia saw nuclear weapons as a “means of protection,” Putin added.

Conceding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine might have become a "lengthy process," Putin nevertheless praised Moscow's territorial gains, calling the regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed from Ukraine a "significant result" of the military campaign.