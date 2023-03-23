Moscow: Resumption of New START Treaty Unlikely Due to 'Hostile' U.S.

The Kremlin sees no point in resuming talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a senior diplomat said Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called Moscow’s recent suspension of New START, the last remaining arms control agreement between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers, “almost inevitable” given the “cumulative circumstances of the destructive and hostile actions of the U.S.”

“I don’t think there’s any reason to discuss New START with the U.S.,” Ryabkov told Kommersant at an event called “A World Without START: What Next?”

Washington has urged Moscow to reverse President Vladimir Putin’s February decision to suspend Russian participation in the New START treaty, which Putin subsequently signed into law on Feb. 28.