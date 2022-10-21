Kremlin 'Condemns' Arrests of Russian Nationals at U.S. Request

The Kremlin on Friday condemned the arrests of two Russians — including the son of a senior official — on a U.S. request in Europe for alleged sanctions evasion and illegal sale of U.S. technology to Russian arms companies.

"We are categorically against this and we condemn the practice of these kinds of arrests of Russian citizens," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow will do "everything possible" to defend them.

Moscow on Thursday confirmed that Artyom Uss, whose father is the governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport this week on a U.S. request.