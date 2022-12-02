Ukraine Says 'Animal Eyes' Sent to its Embassies

A number of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the European Union have received packages containing animal eyes in what Kyiv described Friday as a "well-planned campaign of terror."

The Ukrainian foreign ministry announcement came after a security guard at the embassy in Madrid was lightly injured Wednesday opening a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador through the mail, prompting Kyiv to boost security at its missions.

The war-torn country's embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Austria as well as general consulates in Naples and Krakow and the consulate in Brno received the "bloody" packages, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.