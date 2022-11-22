Russia Unveils Nuclear Icebreaker in Push For Arctic Dominance                                    

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday oversaw the launch of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker as Russia pushes to develop the Arctic and seeks new energy markets amid sanctions over Ukraine.

Addressing a St. Petersburg ceremony for the launch of the Yakutia icebreaker by video link, Putin spoke of the vessel's "strategic" importance to Russia.

In addition to floating out the Yakutia, authorities also symbolically raised a flag on another nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Ural.

The Ural and the Yakutia are part of a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers that are meant to ensure Moscow's dominance in the Arctic Ocean, where ice floes are continuing to melt swiftly as global temperatures rise.

The Kremlin chief vowed to develop his country's nuclear fleet despite Russia's current economic and production difficulties.

"We will increase the capabilities of our nuclear icebreaker fleet," Putin said, adding that Russia would do so "using domestic equipment and components."

The Ural is expected to become operational in December, while the Yakutia will join the fleet in late 2024, Putin said.