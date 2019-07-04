Floating Nuclear Power Plant Will Be Key Element on Northern Sea Route

The construction and testing of Russia’s first power plant are declared completed. On Thursday morning the installation was officially handed over from Baltic Yard to Rosatom.

At the ceremony, representatives of two Russian state companies signed a document saying that the Akademik Lomonosov passed all necessary tests and successfully met requirements.

“It marks a significant milestone and certifies that the obligations of the contractor to the customer have been fully met and that results are in line with the conditions of the contract,” Andrei Petrov, General Director of Rosenergoatom, said.

“We are now starting the active preparations for transportation of the floating power plant to Pevek, its permanent location,” he added.

The installation will be towed from Murmansk to the Arctic town in the Far East in August. Baltic Yard representatives will take part in the operation and also assist in the connection of the plant to coastal facilities in Pevek, representatives of the yard confirmed.