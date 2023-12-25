Foreign Shareholders Suspend Participation in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project – Kommersant

Foreign shareholders have suspended their participation in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project due to U.S. sanctions, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing anonymous government sources.

The United States in November issued sanctions on Arctic LNG as part of broader measures targeting Russia’s future energy production and other areas over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union is considering similar restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas supplies.

Kommersant reported that France’s TotalEnergie, China’s state oil majors CNOOC and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), as well as Japan’s consortium between Mitsui and Co and JOGMEC, have since declared “force majeure” on their participation.

The companies are relinquishing their responsibilities to finance and fulfill offtake contracts, which risks leaving Russia’s Novatek to finance the $25 billion Arctic LNG 2 project on its own.

Their “force majeure” could also lead to Arctic LNG 2 losing long-term contracts on the supplies of the seaborne gas.