Finland Unveils Plan to Build High-Security Fence Along Russian Border

Finland unveiled a plan on Friday to build a 200-kilometer fence along its border with Russia, amid increased security concerns since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

"In this situation, we have every reason to reconsider our arrangements," Brigadier General Jari Tolppanen of the Finnish Border Guard agency told AFP.

Some 200 kilometers of the 1,300-kilometre border would be fenced at a cost of around 380 million euros ($394 million), the border agency said.

The fence will be over three meters tall with barbed wire at the top, with particularly sensitive areas being equipped with night vision cameras, lights, and loudspeakers, project manager Ismo Kurki explained during a press conference.

The construction is scheduled to go ahead in three phases.

First, a pilot fence three kilometers long will be built at the Imatra border crossing in March 2023.

Based on that experience, the second phase will see the construction of a further 70 kilometers of fence in areas near border crossings, starting in late 2023.

The government has already earmarked in its budget six million euros for the pilot scheme and 139 million for the second phase.