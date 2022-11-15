‘The Military Betrayed Us’: Desperate Relatives of Russian Draftees Seek Answers

Relatives of Russian draftees on the frontline in Ukraine have been protesting the treatment of their loved ones and accusing local officials of “betrayal” as news of combat conditions and casualty rates trickles back to towns and cities across the country.

While anger appears to be growing, it is for now directed primarily at regional governors and the Defense Ministry — not Kremlin officials or President Vladimir Putin.

“Draftees were not supposed to be on the frontline, but they were sent there like cannon fodder,” said Kristina, the wife of one mobilized soldier fighting in Ukraine.

Hundreds of relatives — mostly mothers and wives — have protested across Russia in recent weeks, demanding the authorities withdraw mobilized men from the front. They are usually motivated by desperate phone calls from their sons, fathers, husbands or brothers imploring them for help to escape from unequal battles with the Ukrainian army.

“People are being sent to be slaughtered,” Kristina’s mobilized husband from the Kursk region told her last week in a recorded phone call that she shared with The Moscow Times.

“We started a riot when the battalion commander wanted to send us [to the frontline]. The f***ing Defense Ministry, f***ing put pressure on them. Please, help us!”

This month alone, demonstrations by desperate relatives have been held in St. Petersburg; the cities of Voronezh and Penza south of Moscow; Vladimir, northwest of Moscow; and the northern city of Vologda.

The brother of one mobilized man currently fighting in Ukraine told The Moscow Times that most of his brother’s unit had been wiped out.

“Our guys are simply… bait for Ukrainians — they are constantly under artillery fire. Only 15% of their group is left alive and they are not even allowed to retreat or to regroup,” said the man, who requested anonymity to speak freely. “The military betrayed us.”

About 50,000 men who were called up in Russia’s “partial” mobilization of reservists this fall are currently fighting on the frontlines, Putin said last week.

While Russia does not release official figures for deaths of military personnel in Ukraine, independent estimates suggest well over a hundred of these draftees have already been killed.