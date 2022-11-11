Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group Announces Border Militia Plan

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Friday that his organization had started training civilians in Russian regions bordering Ukraine to form a militia and build fortifications.

“Wagner is helping and will keep helping the population in border areas to learn how to build engineering structures, to train and to organize a militia,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by the press service of his company Concord.

He said that “a huge number of people are already ready to defend their land.”

Prigozhin said Wagner’s main aim was to start building fortifications and training schools in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, which have regularly come under fire in recent months in attacks blamed by Moscow on the Ukrainian army.

“If you want peace, prepare for war,” he said, insisting that every Russian has the right to defend their homeland as they see fit.