Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

EU Sanctions Force Major Russian Crematorium's Closure

Crematorium in Voronezh. Oleg Kharseev / Kommersant

The only crematorium in central Russia’s breadbasket region has been forced to shut down due to EU sanctions levied over the invasion of Ukraine, local media reported Tuesday.

The crematorium in the city of Voronezh south of Moscow cannot replace its broken Czech-made cremation oven due to EU restrictions on the export of high-tech goods and technology to Russia, according to the 7x7 news website.

Russian specialists and representatives of the Czech cremation equipment provider, Tabo-CS, are now working to repair the oven but do not know how long it will take, according to the Voronezh-based news website De Facto.

The award-winning crematorium was said to be the only such facility in the hyper-fertile Chernozem, or “Black Earth,” region, which encompasses six west-central regions close to the Ukrainian border.

Tabo CS’ website lists dozens of other Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, where its cremation equipment has been installed since the late 1990s.

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
diplomatic fallout

‘No De-Escalation’: Russia Reacts to U.S. Sanctions, Biden Speech

Russian officials and television personalities had strong reactions to the measures and Biden’s comments.
strained ties

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Moscow, Expels 10 Russian Diplomats

The sanctions are retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin's U.S. election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.
OUTFLOW

Sanctions Threat Pushes Foreign Share of Russian Debt to 6-Year Low

International investors hold less than 20% of Russia’s government debt for the first time in six years.