Deputy Head of Russian-Occupied Kherson Region Dies in Car Crash

Kirill Stremousov, the vocal deputy head of the Moscow-installed administration in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine was killed Wednesday in an apparent car accident, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local officials.

Stremousov, known for his strongly anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, reportedly died near the town of Henichesk, Russian pro-war blogger Semyon Pegov wrote on Telegram.

The most senior Russian-appointed official in occupied Ukraine to die since the start of the Russian invasion, Stemousov, 45, had been sanctioned by the U.S. and the European Union.

His death comes as Ukrainian forces press forward with an offensive on the Russian-held city of Kherson, from which Russia has evacuated thousands of civilians in recent weeks.