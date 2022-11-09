Deputy Head of Russian-Occupied Kherson Region Dies in Car Crash

Kirill Stremousov, the vocal deputy head of the Moscow-installed administration in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine was killed Wednesday in an apparent car accident, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local officials.
Stremousov, known for his strongly anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, reportedly died near the town of Henichesk, Russian pro-war blogger Semyon Pegov wrote on Telegram.
The most senior Russian-appointed official in occupied Ukraine to die since the start of the Russian invasion, Stemousov, 45, had been sanctioned by the U.S. and the European Union.
His death comes as Ukrainian forces press forward with an offensive on the Russian-held city of Kherson, from which Russia has evacuated thousands of civilians in recent weeks.
Few details about the accident were immediately available, but there have been a series of assassinations and attempted killings of Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion in February.
Stemousov’s boss, Vladimir Saldo, 66, a former Kherson mayor and local businessman, was transferred in August to a Moscow hospital after reportedly eating a meal prepared by a new cook. Russia’s Defense Ministry said at the time he may have ingested a nerve agent.
Accused of attacking a local newspaper office with tear gas in 2020, Stremousov also ran unsuccessfully for the post of Kherson mayor and was known for his anti-vaccination views during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stremousov was appointed the deputy head of the pro-Kremlin Kherson administration in April following Russia’s partial occupation of the region the previous month.