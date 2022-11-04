Germany's Scholz Calls on China to Use 'Influence' on Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use Beijing's "influence" on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine.

"I told President [Xi] that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia," Scholz said.

"Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine."

Scholz, on a one-day visit to Beijing, said Russia, China, and the West had agreed to respect the UN charter and "principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity," which he said Russia was violating in Ukraine.

At a news conference, the German leader also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong a deal allowing grain shipments to continue from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

"Hunger must not be used as a weapon," Scholz said.