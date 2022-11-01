Thousands More to Be Evacuated from Ukraine's Kherson

Russian occupation authorities in southern Ukraine said Tuesday that tens of thousands more people would be evacuated from the Kherson region amid Kyiv's counteroffensive.

The Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said some 70,000 people along a 15-kilometer (10-mile) stretch of the left bank of the Dnipro River would be moved deeper into the region or to Russia.

"We have already begun this work," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

He said the resettlement was being carried out because of the risk of a "massive missile attack" by Ukrainian forces on a local dam.