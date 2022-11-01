Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Thousands More to Be Evacuated from Ukraine's Kherson

By AFP
Evacuation from Kherson. TASS

Russian occupation authorities in southern Ukraine said Tuesday that tens of thousands more people would be evacuated from the Kherson region amid Kyiv's counteroffensive.

The Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said some 70,000 people along a 15-kilometer (10-mile) stretch of the left bank of the Dnipro River would be moved deeper into the region or to Russia.

"We have already begun this work," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

He said the resettlement was being carried out because of the risk of a "massive missile attack" by Ukrainian forces on a local dam.

Russia's occupation authorities last week said that 70,000 civilians left their homes located on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

On Monday Saldo had said the latest evacuations would allow the Russian army to set up defenses and repel a possible Ukrainian attack.

Kyiv's forces are preparing for a fierce battle to retake the region's main city Kherson and the surrounding areas on the right bank of the Dnipro River after making major gains in Ukraine's east and south.

The city, with a pre-war population of around 288,000 people, was one of the first to fall to Moscow's forces after President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in February. Retaking it would mark a major milestone for Kyiv. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Occupied Ukraine

Read more

martial law

Authorities in Russian-Occupied Zaporizhzhia Order Phone Checks on Residents

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's occupied region of Zaporizhzhia ordered phone checks on local residents on Thursday, announcing the implementation...
unexploded ordnance

In Photos: The Task of Demining Liberated Areas of Ukraine Gets Underway

As Russian troops withdraw from territories they previously occupied in Ukraine, pro-Kyiv administrators are finding themselves facing the task of demining...
dismantled remembrance

Monument to Victims of Stalin's Famine Removed in Mariupol

The Moscow-installed authorities of the port city of Mariupol, which fell to Russian forces after a devastating siege earlier in the year, took down a...
Pushing forward

Ukraine Says Key Eastern Town 'Cleared' of Russian Troops

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared"...