Russian Court Fines Wikipedia Over Ukraine Content

A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia 2 million roubles ($32,600) over articles related to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

A Moscow-based group that supports projects by Wikipedia's owner Wikimedia said it was fined by Moscow's Tagansky district court for refusing to remove two articles related to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

Vladimir Medeiko, director of Moscow-based Wikimedia RU, said the ruling would be appealed, adding that "no one will remove" the articles.

"I don't think Wikimedia Foundation will pay the fine," he told AFP.

Earlier this year Russian authorities said that Wikimedia should pay 5 million rubles ($81,300) worth of fines for a number of similar violations.