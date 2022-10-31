Fourth Billionaire Renounces Russian Citizenship Over Ukraine

The Russian-born co-founder and CEO of British digital bank Revolut has become the fourth billionaire to renounce his Russian citizenship, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Nik Storonsky, 37, had dual British and Russian citizenship until his decision to renounce his Russian citizenship earlier this year, the report said.

Storonsky, who has publicly condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, is the son of Nikolai Storonsky, the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom’s research institute Promgaz.

Ukraine imposed sanctions on Nikolai Storonsky senior on Oct. 19, banning him from entering Ukraine and freezing his assets in the country.