Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Silicon Valley Billionaire Milner Renounces Russian Citizenship

By AFP
Updated:
Russian billionaire Yuri Milner. Imago / TASS

Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Yuri Milner said Monday he had renounced his Russian citizenship.

"My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea. And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship," the Moscow-born Milner tweeted.

Milner, founder of the internet investment firm DST Global and one of the original investors in Facebook, has been an Israeli citizen since 1999, DST Global said in a fact sheet on its website.

The venture capitalist and physicist has no assets in Russia and 97% of his wealth was created elsewhere, it said.

"Yuri has never met Vladimir Putin, either individually or in a group," it said.

Milner's nonprofit Breakthrough Prize Foundation has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"As the terrible war in Ukraine continues, with casualties and atrocities mounting, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its unprovoked and brutal assaults against the civilian population," it said in a statement in March.

Milner's foundations have donated at least $11 million to help refugees from Ukraine and scientists forced to flee the country, according to DST Global.

Milner and the late British cosmologist Stephen Hawking in 2016 announced an ambitious space initiative for a mission to Alpha Centauri, the nearest star system to Earth, using tiny light-propelled, ultra-light space vehicles, or "nanocraft."

The pair also teamed up to launch a massive search for intelligent extraterrestrial life in a $100-million, 10-year project to scan the heavens, funded by Milner. 

Read more about: Business

Read more

big business

Scenes From Russia's Landmark Business Forum

Russia pulled out all the stops for its first St. Petersburg International Economic Forum since the start of the pandemic.
TURNAROUND?

Falling Profits, But Corporate Russia Stays in the Black

Businesses bruised by pandemic, while blue chips defy worst expectations.
Smile, please

Russian Retailer Launches Facial Recognition Payments

The scheme is backed by Visa and Sberbank, and will be rolled out to 3,000 stores by the end of the year.
MENTOR MUSK

Tech Giant Elon Musk Appears at Small Russia Business Forum

The organizers invited the billionaire entrepreneur by billboard.